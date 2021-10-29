WVSP investigating bank robbery in Rupert

RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The West Virginia State Police is investigating a bank robbery in Rupert at Summit Community Bank.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. on Friday, an unknown male subject entered the bank and produced a silver revolver.

Police say he demanded money from the tellers before fleeing on foot.

This is the second robbery at this bank since July.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to call Corporal J.W. Gilkeson at (304)438-3000.