Skip to Content

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Gilroy councilmember’s home

9:43 pm National news from the Associated Press

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s home where one person died and three other people were injured Saturday. The Gilroy Police Department says the shooting occurred at about 12:55 a.m. during a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz’s home. Armendariz told The San Francisco Chronicle in a statement on Saturday that she was unable to share details because of an active police investigation. Police say a suspect fatally shot a man. Three other people were injured and taken to hospitals. There current conditions are unknown. Police did not name the man who died or any of the injured people.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content