Ex-NC Gov. McCrory eyes political comeback with Senate bid

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is among three top Republicans engaged in a hotly contested 2022 U.S. Senate primary. President Donald Trump gave U.S. Rep. Ted Budd a huge boost when he endorsed him in June. Former pastor and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is seeking to gain the support of the Trump base. McCrory has been the most critical of Trump but insists he has the broadest support network needed to win both the primary and general election. McCrory faces lots of backlash for his long political career and questionable decisions as governor, including signing the transgender bathroom bill.