Johnson throws record 6 TD passes in James Madison’s win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw a school-record six touchdown passes and James Madison beat Elon 45-21 to take over first place in the CAA. Johnson’s six touchdown passes broke a school record he shared with three other Dukes. Four of his touchdown passes came in a 28-point second quarter when the Dukes went out at front 35-14 at halftime. His sixth TD, a 31-yarder to Devin Ravenel late in the third quarter made it 45-14. Johnson finished 22 of 25 for 307 yards. Bryson Daughtry had seven catches for a career-high 112 yards and a score for the Phoenix.