Lindsey’s haunted barn scares people for a good cause

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Stumpkins Pumpkins in Princeton is hoping to scare customers for a good cause. The business is having it's haunted barn to raise money for the Lindsey Ann Varney foundation. Lindsey passed away in March of 2019 from a rare brain tumor known as DIPG. The foundation helps families going through similar circumstances that the Varney's went through.

Stumpkins Pumpkins haunted barn is open today from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Admission is seven dollars and those ten and under get in for five dollars. All proceeds will go to the Lindsey Ann Varney Foundation.