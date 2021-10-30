Local costume vault provides free Halloween costumes to people of all ages

SURVEYOR, W. Va. (WVVA) - Whether it's a famous movie character, ballerina, or anything in between, the annual costume vault here at Lake Stephens allowed community members to find their dream Halloween costume free of charge.

Mark Cohn, the Event Coordinator for the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority, said this vault is all donation-based.

"We take costumes from different organizations, people, all kinds of donations and what we do is attempt to distribute them to less fortunate or anybody who wants a free costume," said Cohn.

Cohn said it is part of the Parks and Recreation Authority's mission to serve and provide programming for the greater good of the community.

"We want to be in the ears and eyes of in the area of the locals so that we can continue to grow with them," said Cohn.

The vault is open to all ages, from babies to adults, and features gently used costumes.

"Give us your costumes, if it's old, uh new, if it's in good condition," said Cohn. "We go through all the costumes, and make sure that they're not horribly in shambles and things like that."

While it is already closed for the season, Cohn said they plan to host it again next year.

He added, community members can donate their gently used costumes the first week in November.

"Give them to us, we'll store them, we'll take them you know under our wings keep good care of them and offer it next year so it's like a giving and receiving thing for the community," said Cohn.

Anyone interested in donating a costume for next year's vault is encouraged to contact the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority.