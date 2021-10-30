Rocket’s Road To Recovery

Found recently by a local businesswoman, who was on her way to work, inside a crate too small, hairless and emaciated was this two-year-old dog in Rock, WV.

The businesswoman reached out to the Mercer County Humane Society for help and now Kim Bay and volunteers are doing what they can to rehabilitate this tail wagger they've officially named, Rocket.

Rocket when he was first found on October 22nd.

Bay tells WVVA his road to recovery will be a while but he's come such a long way from when they met him on October 22nd, 2021.

"Its just amazing what a little bit of love, and compassion and spending time with them can do and now he runs and jumps up on us and is always excited to eat.

We will continue to follow Rocket's Journey with the humane society.

Meanwhile, Bay tells us they are working to find another dog, Bubba (above) his forever home--he came to the society underweight at 75 pounds and now the playful pooch is a healthy 105lbs and ready to meet a family.

For more information on Bubba and the Humane Society click here.