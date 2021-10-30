Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethel 45, Heritage-Newport News 20
Fairfax 52, James Robinson 28
Falls Church 35, John R. Lewis 14
John Handley 49, Liberty-Bealeton 40
Kenston Forest 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 16
King’s Fork High School 56, Lakeland 20
Potomac School 20, Maret, D.C. 15
Randolph-Macon Academy 45, Broadwater Academy 14
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop Ireton 13
Unity Reed 28, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Virginia High 48, Marion 14
Woodside 45, Denbigh 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
