Showers look to stick with us, at least through Halloween morning

Low pressure moving slowly northeast is keeping our region cool and damp this evening. For the rest of the night, we can expect clouds, areas of fog, occasional showers, and low temps dropping into the 40s.

Sunday will bring additional showers and clouds to start the day, but we'll see a bit more sun break out by the afternoon as low pressure pulls further enough away for a bit of dry air to move in. We'll still be cool despite the drying trend tomorrow; highs should top off again in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s.

Sunday night will bring passing clouds, and eventually a few more sprinkles/showers through early Monday as a weak frontal boundary swings through.

Overall though, the start to next week is looking mainly dry. We'll be quite COLD with possible flakes in the forecast next week...make sure to tune in tonight again for the full forecast on WVVA News Weekend at 11 PM