Teen arrested after handgun, ammunition found at high school

Police in Virginia say a teenage boy was arrested after a handgun was found in his belongings on a high school campus. A news release issued Friday by the Henrico County Police said that school administrators and a school resource officer received information about a student possessing a gun at J.R. Tucker High School. The student was removed from class and attempted to flee while interacting with the school resource officer. He was later taken into custody without incident. Administrators found the handgun and ammunition in his belongings. The student, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds among other charges.