1 dead, 13 captured swimming across US border in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Government officials say one person died and another 13 people were pulled from the Pacific Ocean after a large group attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border by swimming around a barrier in San Diego. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Saturday that U.S. Border Patrol agents were notified Friday night of approximately 70 people trying to swim from Tijuana into the U.S. at Border Field State Park. Responding agents found an unresponsive woman and attempted CPR. She was declared dead just after midnight. Border Patrol agents took 36 adult Mexican nationals into custody, including 13 people who were pulled from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. No injuries were reported.