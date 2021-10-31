Fayette County school renovations improve safety for students and staff

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WVVA) - Midland Trail High School, Valley PK-8, Oak Hill High School, and Fayetteville PK-8 recently unveiled renovations, with safety for students and staff as one of the top priorities.

All four schools in Fayette county included in recent renovations received a safe school entrance as part of the updates.

Tim Payton, the Director of Operations for Fayette County Schools, said these updates help screen all school visitors.

"That just allows us to control access to the building uh you know to, so that we can keep our students safe," said Payton. "We you know can allow people you know to access the so far into the building but deny them entry into the rest of the building you know if we feel like they would be a threat in any way to our students."

Fayetteville PK-8 is one of the schools to add this entry. Visitors have to go through four locked doors and interact with office staff before entering the school.

Melissa Herrah, the principal, said these updates, in conjunction with other safety protocols, ease the minds of students and staff.

"That um extra layer of security does make us feel safer, um we always have to be on our guard and we do run throughs safety protocols and safety drills on a regular basis and that also to feelings of safety knowing that we're prepared in those moments when things could potentially happen but these renovations do make an impact on how people feel safe in the building," said Herrah.

She added when renovations are considered, safety and how to improve it is top of mind.

"Families trust us with their most important thing and that's their children, and so we take safety as our first priority it's our most important job, the learning is secondary to safety," said Herrah.

Payton said these school safety updates and the renovations to the other spaces throughout the four schools have been met with positive feedback from the community.