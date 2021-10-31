Russia hits new high daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has recorded a new daily high number of coronavirus cases as much of the country’s businesses remain closed in an effort to counter a weekslong surge in infections. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday reported 40,993 new infections over the previous day, up more than 700 on the previous record of a day earlier. Russia has tallied new record infections or deaths almost daily during October. The death toll reported Sunday was 1,158, just slightly down from Friday’s record 1,163. To contain the spread of infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, during which most state agencies and private businesses are to suspend operations.