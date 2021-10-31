Sprinkles possible this evening; dry conditions tomorrow

Most of the rain has moved out of our area, however, we hold on to the chance for some sprinkles during the evening hours. Most should stay dry for any trick-or-treating out there. For the rest of the night, a stray shower is possible but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy conditions. Lows are expected to bottom out in the 40s for most.

Clouds will stick around for the morning hours tomorrow, but by the afternoon we should see sunshine return to the area. Temperatures should top off in the 50s for most tomorrow.

The chance of rain returns on Tuesday. A few showers are possible during the day. We may even see a few snow showers try to mix in as well for some especially during the morning hours. Any precipitation that we do receive should be light. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 40s and 50s.

We should stay dry Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but that doesn't last long. Another storm system will move into the Two Virginias late in the week. This will bring the chance of showers and snow showers as well. Right now, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the forecast. The placement of the low-pressure system will determine the precipitation type and the rate at which it falls as well. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 pm and stay tuned with WVVA all week for the very latest.