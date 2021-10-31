UN climate summit to formally kick off in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow formally opens Sunday, a day before leaders from around the world gather in Scotland’s biggest city to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. The meeting will see negotiators from almost 200 countries try to tackle issues left hanging since the 2015 Paris climate accord was forged and ratchet up their efforts to limit global temperatures rise. The slow pace of action has angered many environmental campaigns, who are expected to stage loud and creative protests during the summit. U.S. envoy John Kerry has expressed optimism that the world is heading in the right direction, but says more needs to be done to avert catastrophic climate change.