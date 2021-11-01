Coal miner dies in southern WVa; sixth fatality of 2021

SHARPLES, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an accident in southern West Virginia. The office of Gov. Jim Justice says the accident occurred Monday at Mingo Logan Coal Company’s Mountaineer II Mine in Sharples. A statement from the governor’s office identified the victim as 49-year-old Brian D. Wallen. It says Wallen was an assistant chief electrician with 25 years of mining experience. According to an incident report issued by the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, an underground mining vehicle wrecked and the victim was not breathing when an emergency call was made. Wallen is the sixth coal mining-related fatality in West Virginia this year.