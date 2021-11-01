Coal miner dies in southern WVa; sixth fatality of 2021

SHARPLES, W.Va. (AP) -- A coal miner has died in an incident in southern West Virginia.

The office of Gov. Jim Justice says the accident occurred Monday at Mingo Logan Coal Company's Mountaineer II Mine in Sharples.

A statement from the governor's office didn't include details surrounding the death. The statement identified the victim as Brian D. Wallen, 49. It says Wallen was an assistant chief electrician with 25 years of mining experience.

Wallen is the sixth coal mining-related fatality in West Virginia this year. The state had two coal mining deaths for all of 2020.

Justice says he and his wife, Cathy, are deeply saddened to learn of the death