Colorado Supreme Court approves new congressional districts

Denver (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court is signing off on the state’s new congressional map. The state’s high court has approved the independent redistricting commission’s new map. It rejected arguments that the map needs to be redrawn to provide Latinos more of a say in congressional elections. Instead the court let stand a map that preserves the state’s four Democratic-leaning House seats and three Republican-leaning ones. It adds a new eighth district north of Denver that is a political tossup.