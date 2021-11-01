Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country’s civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa, would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country’s northern region. The prime minister’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question from The Associated Press on Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans. The Tigray forces this weekend told the AP they were poised to physically link up with another armed group in their most recent advances.