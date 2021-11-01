Health insurance open enrollment has begun in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) -- The enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, is open in West Virginia.

There are some changes this year including more financial help, expanded eligibility, and a deadline extension to make the process easier and more affordable.

"Increased consumer assistance, like the kind First Choice Services offers, will be available at no cost and consumers will have an additional month to shop with open enrollment extended through January 15th." Dalton Paxman - Acting Regional Director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Consumers can take advantage of navigator programs that help decide the best plan for you. Jeremy Smith, the Navigator Program Director with First Choice Services WV, says that when a consumer works with an assistor, they are 50% more likely to enroll in health insurance. That is because health insurance is hard to understand leading the consumer not to sign up.

Whether you have already checked in previously or not, officials say with new changes this year, everyone should revisit the marketplace.

"Even if somebody checked into options on the marketplace in past years, we really wan't you to come back and look again this year. This year is really special and we want you to look at those options. If you need help, we will be right here to help guide you through this whole process." Jeremy Smith - First Choice Services WV Navigator Program Director

So instead of taking your chances and living without health insurance, the experts we talked with say it's far better to have health coverage and not need it than it is to need the insurance and not have it.

"If you do not have health insurance, you're one serious injury or one serious illness away from having to spend all of your life savings or even having to file bankruptcy. So it's very important that you get health insurance." Allan McVey - West Virginia Insurance Commissioner

If you would like more information on help during the open enrollment period, you can call (304)356-5834 or visit www.acanavigator.com.