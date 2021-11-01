Jill Biden dons apron and gloves, helps students make pasta

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden, a descendant of Italians, donned an apron and rubber gloves to help culinary students at a U.S. Navy school in Italy make ravioli and noodles. She told them she knows Italian cooking because she used to make homemade pasta all the time for dinner. Biden toured the school for middle and high school students before her flight back to Washington. She had accompanied President Joe Biden to Rome for a world leader summit and he’s currently attending a climate conference in Scotland. Jill Biden toured the school as part of her work supporting military families.