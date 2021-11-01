Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer. Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him. Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys he thinks picking the 20-member jury pool can be accomplished in a day. The trial that begins Monday is expected to last two to three weeks.