Local country musician wins awards nationally and internationally

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Country musician and Fayette County native Billy Payne is being honored with national and international awards.

Payne previously appeared on our "In Focus" segment following his nominations.

Since then, he has won a Josie award for male vocalist of the year in traditional country and gospel and country music awards overseas in Holland.

Payne says his musical influences come from traditional country singers like Waylon Jennings and johnny cash.

He shares what it feels like to bring these awards back to the mountain state and advice for aspiring musicians.

"It's just a good feeling to know that people are enjoying my music somewhere in the world," said Payne. "I would say that anybody that's trying to get going in their music or you know their dream you know, and uh just go after it with everything they've got."

He recently signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group.

His music can be found in traditional C.D. formats, on YouTube, and streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

He also posts updates on Facebook.