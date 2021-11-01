Looking dry and seasonable for Monday; cooler air and precipitation returns tomorrow

Clouds will be with us to start the day. Sun will gradually work in by this evening.

Temperatures are starting us off in the 40s for most. No issues should be spotted for our commutes today. High temperatures will be seasonable in the 50s for most. We stay dry pretty much all day and we keep up with dry conditions overnight.

Low temperatures stay seasonable in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A few showers will try to sneak by before the sun rises tomorrow. Expect scattered rain showers for most of the day on Tuesday. Western Greenbrier county and the highest elevations in Pocahontas county may see a rain/snow/mix happen for the first part of the day on Tuesday as cooler air swings in.

This is a very weak cold front passing through and we aren't expecting high totals. With the passage of this front, we won't warm up too much tomorrow as temperatures will stay pretty stagnant. Highs for most will be stuck in the low-mid 40s (a few spots even could stay in the upper 30s!)

The majority of the viewing area Tuesday night will drop at or below freezing leading us to a cooler than normal work week. Highs for Wednesday throughout Friday will be stuck in the 40s with lows continuing to flirt around freezing. We should see drier conditions for Wednesday.

Another shot for some snow to impact more of the viewing area will be on Thursday. This setup has low confidence for now. At the moment our team is continuing to keep a chance for a rain/snow/mix. This whole setup is dependant on the position of a low pressure system to our south. Even if this system does give favorable conditions for snow, it won't amount to much. Trace (MAYBE one inch for the highest elevation) would be possible. We will continue to update as new data rolls through.