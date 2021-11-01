McAuliffe, Youngkin campaigning at frenetic pace in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are both set for a final day of campaigning at a frenetic pace ahead of Tuesday’s finale in the competitive and closely watched race for governor. Both candidates were expected to crisscross the commonwealth Monday, each with stops in Roanoke, Virginia Beach, the Richmond area and northern Virginia. The last-minute push will follow a busy weekend for both campaigns as the candidates try to fire up their respective bases to drive up turnout for an election that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms.