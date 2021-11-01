Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones. The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The 41-year-old Jones has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Jones testified via video link from the State Penitentiary in McAlester that he was with his family the night of the killing. Several members of the panel agreed they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.