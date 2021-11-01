Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to ‘rise above politics’

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has urged world leaders attending the U.N. climate summit to “rise above the politics of the moment.” She said in a video message that she hoped they could work together for the sake of future generations. The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to attend the Glasgow summit, but she has had to cancel the trip after doctors said she should rest and not travel. The queen recently underwent medical checks and spent the night at a London hospital — her first hospital stay in years. In the video message, recorded last week at Windsor Castle and played Monday, the queen said many people hoped that leaders at the summit “recognize that the time for words has now moved to the time for action.”