Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison is recovering after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet while police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub. The Ravens released a statement saying Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot in the left calf Sunday night. The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been in touch with team doctors. Coach John Harbaugh said he doesn’t think the injury is severe at all. The Ravens had their bye last week. They’ll host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Harrison played at Ohio State and was drafted by the Ravens in the third round last year.