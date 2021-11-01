Rittenhouse trial goes to opening statements after jury set

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case. About a dozen prospective jurors were dismissed after expressing strong opinions about the case or worrying that they couldn’t be fair. Others feared for their personal safety. A special education teacher seated on the panel said she figures “either way this goes you’re going to have half the country upset with you.” Rittenhouse is charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third after he traveled to Kenosha in August 2020, as the city was upended by sometimes violent protests over the police shooting of a Black man.