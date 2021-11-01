Several Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies promoted

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Several area sheriff's deputies are moving up the ranks.



The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. held a promotions ceremony on Monday in the ceremonial courtroom of the old courthouse.



The following deputies received promotions:



Sergeant R. L. Bircham Jr. to rank of Lieutenant

Corporal B. S. White to rank of Sergeant

Deputy G. R. Dale to rank of Corporal

Deputy A. B. Milam to rank of Corporal

Deputy R. L. Talley Jr. to rank of Corporal



Afterwards, Cpl. White spoke with WVVA News, saying he is honored to have the opportunity to lead by example moving forward.



"The ways that we help people are ways people aren't always able to help themselves. They depend on us to show up in their time of need and help them with the problems they're dealing with."



The promotions are based on experience out in the field as well as test scores.