South Dakota ethics board wants more information on Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board has called for more information in at least one ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem. It was weighing multiple requests made by the attorney general against Noem. But the public was kept in the dark about which complaints the board wants information on. The board is required to keep the details of complaints secret unless it decides they warrant a public hearing. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had asked the board to consider investigating Noem’s use of state airplanes, as well as concerns about whether she interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.