Southwest investigates pilot who used ‘Brandon’ phrase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it’s conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots in greeting passengers used a phrase that’s become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden. The Dallas-based airline announced its investigation Sunday after The Associated Press reported the incident in a story about the emerging use of the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon.” The pilot used the phrase on the plane’s public address system, which resulted in audible gasps from some of those on the Friday flight from Houston to Albuquerque, New Mexico. An AP reporter was on the flight. Southwest says it does not condone employees “sharing their personal political opinions” while on the job.