Subtropical Storm Wanda wraps up hurricane season’s ABCs

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Subtropical Storm Wanda has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. That means forecasters have again reached the end of the English alphabet, with a month still to go this Atlantic hurricane season. The storm formed Saturday and remains rather weak, with top sustained winds of 45 mph. Forecasters predict it will wobble around for a while far from any coast. And don’t expect Alpha if another storm forms. That’s because the World Meteorological Organization voted this year to retire the Greek alphabet as too confusing. A different, supplemental list of names has been prepared instead.