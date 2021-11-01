Taste of Winter on tap for Tuesday

As strong low pressure aloft starts to build in into Tuesday, winds will shift out of the northwest and temps will dip into the 30s and 40s overnight. Cloud cover will increase rapidly overnight tonight, and by tomorrow morning, we'll be seeing widespread rain showers for most.

Temps will NOT be warm tomorrow, instead, we'll see them hover in the upper 30s and 40s through most of the day. Where temps are cold enough (closer to freezing) across the higher elevations, snow looks likely to mix in with rain throughout the day, especially during the morning. While nothing major is expected, a light dusting of snow on some of the ridgelines across Western Greenbrier, Flat Top, Burke's Garden, and the high elevations of Pocahontas county (just to name a few).

Tomorrow night, rain/any flakes will fade. We'll see passing clouds tomorrow night with low temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Frost could be possible as temps dip to around or below freezing for much of the area into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks chilly and dry, with highs in the 40s and some sunshine....but don't get used to it! More rain and/or snow could be possible by Thursday of this week....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!