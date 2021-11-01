Tonga’s main island locks down after 1st virus case found

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga’s government says the isolated South Pacific nation’s main island will go into lockdown for a week after it reported its first case of the coronavirus. The lockdown was announced Monday and will begin just after midnight on Tuesday and apply only to the island of Tongatapu, where a majority of the population live. The lockdown will mean schools, bars and restaurants will be closed, and nighttime curfews imposed. People will be required to isolate at home unless they are buying groceries or medicine, getting medical help, or accessing banking services. The nation’s first virus case was a traveler from New Zealand, who remains in quarantine at a hotel.