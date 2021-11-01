US: Progress, if not breakthroughs, at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden is swinging the focus of his battle for fast action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world. Biden will make his appeal to global leaders at a U.N. summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. Biden will ask them to commit to the kind of big climate measures that the U.S. president is still working to nail down at home. The Glasgow climate summit is often billed as essential to putting the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord into action. Biden is due to announce climate initiatives including billions of dollars in hoped-for legislation to help poorer communities abroad.