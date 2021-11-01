Women of color growing force as mom influencers

PHOENIX (AP) — The multibillion-dollar world of sleep training guides, toddler activity ideas, breastfeeding tips and all-things parenting has traditionally been overwhelmingly white. Parenting book jackets feature mostly white faces. The so-called mom influencers that brands choose to advertise their products have, until now, also been mostly white. This has left a hole for women of color — especially new moms — who struggle to find culturally relevant parenting advice and products. Increasingly, they’re taking matters into their own hands by creating content they can both relate to and monetize.