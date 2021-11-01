Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin raced to fire up their party’s base voters in opposite ends of Virginia on Sunday. Both campaigns are working to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms elections. Youngkin campaigned in the far southwestern corner of the state, participating in a prayer breakfast, a worship service, a barbecue and an evening get-out-the-vote rally. McAuliffe stopped in Richmond and northern Virginia, offering himself as an experienced governor and progressive, Youngkin pushed his message of liberty and freedom from big government.