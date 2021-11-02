11 killed in western Mexico state of Michoacan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police have found the bullet-ridden bodies of 11 men in the western state of Michoacan, where several drug cartels have been waging bloody turf battles. State prosecutors said late Monday the bodies were found near the town of Tarecuato, in the northern part of the state near the border with Jalisco state. Investigators found a truck and three motorcycles at the scene, but did not immediately identify the dead men. Jalisco state is home to the drug cartel of the same name, which has been trying to expand its territory in Michoacan. Local gangs in Michoacan have been fighting off the incursions for several years.