A messy AM forecast if heading to the Virginia polls; cold rain plus wintry mix for some

Precipitation already moving in this morning in the form of mostly a cold rain, but the higher elevations will continue to hold onto a wintry mix. Best placement for wintry precipitation will be western Greenbrier and northern and western Pocahontas counties along with the ridgeline and Burke's Garden.

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s and low 40s and pretty much will stay this way throughout the day. Precipitation will become spotty during the afternoon and eventually taper off overnight.

A lingering rain/snow/mix shower is possible, but most will be dry by around 2PM.

Overnight temperatures drop with lows in the 20s for most, This brings the risk for a freeze. Any sensitive vegetation should be taken inside/covered. A Freeze Warning is out for Fayette county from 2AM Wednesday until 10AM Wednesday.

Our Wednesday will be a dry one with temperatures only reaching the mid-upper 40s. A low pressure system to the south will try to influence our weather starting as early as Wednesday night. For now, models are not in agreement. Some models are showing the precipitation could stay down to our south, while others are in agreement that mainly our southern counties will witness a rain/snow/mix on Thursday.

Our weather team still believes precipitation could make it into our area, but mainly impacting the southern half of the viewing area. If snow does touch down to the surface we aren't looking at high/impressive totals. Hopefully better agreement with the models will come forth today.