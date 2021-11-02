Drying out, but staying cold into midweek

We'll see a few more showers/snow flurries at the highest elevations this evening, but eventually, everyone will dry out tonight. We'll be COLD tonight as well, with passing clouds and low temps falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. If you have sensitive plants, make sure to cover them or bring them inside!

We'll see lots of lingering clouds into Wednesday, though the chance of precip will stay nil. Wednesday looks a bit wintry still, with well-below average temps again topping off in the upper 30s-mid 40s for most. Wednesday night will feature fair, but cold weather with lows again falling to around or below freezing.

Strong low pressure aloft will keep strong NW flow and cooler temps around into late week. Thursday looks still a bit cloudy and chilly, with highs in the 40s for most. Earlier in the week, it looked like we could get some rain/snow this day, but now it looks like most of the precipitation might just stay to the south.

