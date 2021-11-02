Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Fayette County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and

central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western

West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&