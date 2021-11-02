Greece toughens restrictions on unvaccinated as cases spike

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has announced tougher restrictions on most activities for unvaccinated people, as the country registered a record high in new infections for the second day in a row. Health Minister Thanos Pevris says the measures will take effect Saturday. Greece on Tuesday recorded 6,700 new COVID-19 infections and 59 deaths. Some 61% of the population has been fully inoculated. Plevris said as of Saturday all unvaccinated people will be obliged to display a recent negative test to enter all indoor public areas, including banks, most shops, government buildings and hair salons. The same will apply to outdoor restaurant areas and cafes. Exceptions will be made for supermarkets, shops selling food, pharmacies and places of worship.