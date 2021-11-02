Huma Abedin, loyal aide and betrayed wife, picks up the mic

NEW YORK (AP) — Huma Abedin is ready to speak. And she’s doing it with gusto. The ever-loyal aide to Hillary Clinton and the ever-suffering wife of Anthony Weiner has written a 500-page memoir dissecting the three relationships that have largely defined her: Her parents, her boss, and her husband. Abedin tells tells The Associated Press she’s “ready for this,” adding she’s tired of letting others tell her story. “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds” is jam-packed with anecdotes from around the globe. But it’s the stunning story of her public shaming, via her husband’s sordid sexting scandal, that readers will jump to. “He broke my heart,” Abedin tells AP. “He ripped it out and stomped on it.”