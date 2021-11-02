Justice mining resumes production in Kentucky coal mines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Several West Virginia coal companies with ties to Gov. Jim Justice plan to resume coal production at four surface mines in Eastern Kentucky, bringing 150 new jobs to the region. Justice’s son Jay is president of the Justice Companies and said it was working to reopen the production sites at the Bevins Branch and Beech Creek mines in Pike County, the Bull Creek mine in Knott County and the Infinity mine in Harlan County. The Justices have been involved in a years-long battle with the state of Kentucky after the company failed to meet legal deadlines to fix environmental and reclamation issues at their mines.