Late innings = late nights as World Series games lengthen

HOUSTON (AP) — Late innings means late nights in the World Series, with many fans struggling to stay awake as the Braves and Astros play baseball’s most important games of the year. The first five Series games averaged 3 hours, 41 minutes, up from 3:37 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game win over Tampa Bay last year. The opener took 4:06 and Game 5 lasted exactly 4 hours, both ending after midnight on the East Coast. This year’s overall postseason average of 3:38 is an increase from 3:32 last year. Sooner or later, Major League Baseball will institute a pitch clock — with or without an agreement with the players’ association.