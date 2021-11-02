Mario Batali to face April trial in sexual misconduct case

BOSTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali’s trial on a sexual misconduct charge in Boston has been set for April. The office of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Tuesday that the trial will take place April 11 in Boston Municipal Court. Batali pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery on allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. Batali was once a Food Network fixture, but his high-flying career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations in recent years. Lawyers for Batali didn’t comment Tuesday but have previously said the charge is without merit.