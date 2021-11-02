Michigan city with lead in water ordered to fix water plant

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Federal regulators have delivered a tough report to a Michigan city where residents have been urged not to drink the water. The Environmental Protection Agency says Benton Harbor had failed to timely warn people about high levels of lead in the water and must make improvements at its water plant. The EPA says Benton Harbor also must consider turning the water system over to someone else in the long term. Benton Harbor is a predominantly Black community about 100 miles from Chicago. Residents have been urged for weeks to use bottled water for drinking and cooking. Lead is leaching from old pipes.