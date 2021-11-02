Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police after George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd’s death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country. Mayor Jacob Frey is also in a tough fight for a second term. He faces a bevy of opponents who attacked his leadership after Floyd’s death. Results from the ballot question are expected Tuesday night. But the mayoral race is a question mark because Minneapolis uses ranked choice voting. If no candidate reaches 50% in the first round of counting, the winner would be determined Wednesday.