Official: 5 killed when cargo plane crashes in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An airport official in South Sudan says a cargo plane crash in the country’s capital killed five crew members. It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport on Tuesday. The airport’s director says two of the dead crew members were Russian nationals and that the pilot was among those killed. The chartered Antonov aircraft belonging to Optimum Aviation Ltd. was headed to Maban county, located in Upper Nile state in the country’s north. e

Associated Press

